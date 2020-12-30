Mumbai: Blood tests for those suspected of drink driving

Police had set up checkpoints on arterial roads in Sion to curb drunk driving cases during Holi. File pics

Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the Mumbai Traffic Police have decided to do away with the breath analyser test and instead conduct blood tests of those they suspect to be driving after drinking alcohol on December 31. Not only will the driver of a vehicle be arrested if the blood test confirms presence of alcohol, all those travelling in it will also be booked.

In cases of drunk driving, the police will file FIRs under section 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver will be immediately arrested if his/her blood test confirms the presence of alcohol.



Traffic cops check people outside JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu

The traffic police have created 94 teams along with the Mumbai Police to check drivers on December 31. According to the police, if a driver is suspected to be drunk, a blood test would be conducted. If the test results confirm the presence of alcohol, a case would be registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. Another case would be registered against those travelling in the vehicle.

Last year on December 31, the cops had registered a total of 677 cases of drunk driving, after which the traffic police had written a letter to the RTO and suspended the licences of all the drivers for six months.

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Praveen Padwal said, "We will take action against those who violate the rules on December 31. A total of 3,000 cops will be deployed on the roads for checking. The traffic cops will also be there during the nakabandi by the Mumbai Police and will take action on vehicles flouting traffic rules."

677

No. of drunk driving cases registered on December 31, 2019

