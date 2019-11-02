Mumbai: BMC announces prizes for clean schools and hospitals

After showering awards worth R25 crore on corporators and NGOs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now announced prizes of another Rs 11 lakh for schools, hospitals, public toilets etc through a cleanliness competition under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Mumbai dropped by 31 spots to the 49th position in Swachh Survekshan last year. Solid Waste Management officers of the civic body think the major reasons for the degradation of rank is less participation and citizens' feedback. This year the civic body announced a first prize of R1 crore for corporators and a first prize of R50 lakh for NGOs in all seven zones to increase participation. mid-day had reported this in 'BMC wants to buy its way into top 3 Swachhta ranking' (August 31). On the same lines, the civic body has now announced prizes for hospitals, welfare associations, schools and public toilets.

As per information given by BMC's public relations officer, the civic body has appointed a private agency, United Way of Mumbai, for the inspection of all entities according to the norms and standards prescribed by the Central Government. Participants will have to fill in details on the link http://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/mcgmsurvekshan by November 15. "The winner will get the prize money and a certificate and it will not be affected by the ranking of the city in the Swachh Survekshan," said an officer.

Prizes for various categories

. Residents' welfare association: Rs 1.50 lakh

, Hospital: Rs 1.50 lakh

. Municipal Hospital: Rs 1 lakh

. Hotel: Rs 1 lakh

. School: Rs 1.50 lakh

. Municipal school: Rs 1 lakh

. Community toilet: Rs 1 lakh

. Public toilet: Rs 1 lakh

. NGO: Rs 1.50 lakh

