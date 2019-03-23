Mumbai: BMC awards contract to revamp Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali for Rs 481 crore

national

The site of the demolished Bhagwati Hospital where it will be reconstructed

The delay in the reconstruction of the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital at Borivali, will now cost R181 crore more than the initial estimation of R300 crore. The hospital, which was planned for 1,000 beds, will also be downsized to 500 beds, due to the rise in cost. After years of delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week gave the contract to revamp the Harilal Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali for Rs 481 crore. This is because no one came forward when the tender was floated.

Overnight in 2013, patients at the hospital were shifted to a new building, as the old building was dilapidated. The staff members were transferred to Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal hospital, also called the Kandivali Shatabdi hospital. Since then, BMC has been planning to revamp the hospital into a super multi-specialty hospital.

'No takers for tenders'

Talking to mid-day, a senior BMC official said, "We have been re-tendering the development project for years but no one came forward. This led to the escalation of the price of the project. Finally, the project was given to Capacite Infraprojects last week for R481 crore."

The construction of the hospital is to start by the end of April. As per the initial plan, it was decided to construct a 27-storey structure but now it will be a 10-storey building with 500 beds and super-specialty services in neurology and cardiology.

'Budget increased by over Rs 100 cr'

"The budget for the reconstruction has increased by over R100 crore due to the delay. The main purpose of proposing the new hospital was to provide better treatment to patients at peripheral hospital level, which can help decrease the burden at major hospitals. Even after spending so much money, if the corporation fails to provide specialty treatment to patients, there is no point in it," said Dr Ravindra Singh, an activist who works for health welfare.

