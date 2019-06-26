Mumbai: BMC chief Parveen Pardesi presents Mithi river rejuvenation plan to Aaditya Thackeray

national

BMC has also planned to make the sidewalks of the Mithi river pedestrian friendly. The work is said to be done in four phases and will cost over Rs 670 crore

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shows Erik Solheim and Afroz Shah BMC's Disaster Management centre.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave a presentation about its plans to rejuvenate the Mithi River to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam. The two Shiv Sena leaders visited BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi where the fate of Mithi river was discussed.

Today Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi ji presented the Mithi river rejuvenation review of on going work to Env Min @iramdaskadam ji, UNEP former head and passionate environmentalist @ErikSolheim and champion of environment @AfrozShah1 . pic.twitter.com/HLUsMKAn17 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 26, 2019

The meeting was also attended by city activist and environmentalist Afroz Shah, who proposed to help BMC to clean the nullahs as well the Mithi river. Afroz Shah is the one who has been cleaning the beaches and making them plastic free across the city of Mumbai.

The BMC has a mega plan of beautifying and rejuvenating the Mithi river for over Rs 670 crore, where the civic body plans to separate the sewage lines from the river and shift the lines to a proper network of sewage which will be further connected to the upcoming recycling water treatment plants.

Furthermore, the BMC has also planned to make the sidewalks of the Mithi river pedestrian friendly. The work is said to be done in four phases. The Mithi river runs along 17.84 km through areas of Powai, Sakinaka, Andheri, and Kurla and then enters Mahim creek. At the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We had come to see the plans of BMC for the Mithi River as they gave us a presentation about it."

