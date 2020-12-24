Mumbai: BMC chief summoned over demolition at Kangana Ranaut's home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has asked BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal to appear before it on January 20, 2021 during a hearing of a petition filed against the demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranaut's Bandra bungalow by the civic body. The petition was moved before the commission two days ago claiming that the BMC's act of razing portions of the actor's bungalow was a violation of her human rights.

The BMC had justified the demolition in upscale Pali Hill on the grounds that the actor had carried out illegal work at the bungalow. It was carried out on September 9.

Petitioner Aditya Mishra has relied on an order of the Bombay High Court which has termed the BMC's drive a "malice in law". He also cited a Supreme Court ruling that declared the right to private property to be a human right. If any act by the state or its agencies pertaining to someone's private property is found to be illegal, then it is a violation of human rights, said the petitioner, citing the apex court order.

"When the act of BMC is found to be illegal by the Bombay High Court, then it's a crystal clear case of violation of human rights, which warrants the intervention of the commission," he said. The rights panel on Wednesday accepted the petition and issued summons to BMC chief Iqbal Chahal.

Last month, the HC, in its order on Ranaut's petition challenging the BMC's action, had said it was a "mala fide act" done to cause substantial loss to the actress. The HC had also said it did not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen. "The civic body proceeded to act and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the HC had said.

