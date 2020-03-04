Mumbai: BMC collected more fine, less plastic on day three

After re-launching action against banned plastic, the teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seized fewer plastic items but more fines compared to the initial two days. On day three, the BMC team inspected 5609 shops and hawkers, and seized 408 kg plastic and collected Rs 6.60 lakh.

While the action on banned plastic which includes plastic carry bags and one-time usable plates, glasses, spoons, etc was going on since June 2018, the impact was slowed down in the last six to eight months. After environment minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that by May this year the state should be free of single-use plastic in the assembly, the civic body decided to take stringent action against banned plastic from March 1.

On days 1 and 2, the BMC carried out an inspection of 4081 shops and seized 1028.097 kg of plastic and collected Rs 3,75,000 as fine. On day 3 i. e. on Tuesday, the market, shops and establishment and license department in separate actions visited 5609 shops, vendors, traders, hawkers and seized 408 kg of plastic which is only 40 percent compared to the last two days but collected Rs 6.60 lakh as fine which is double.

