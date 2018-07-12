Mumbai: BMC does not give shelter to residents of crumbling Kurla building, allege residents

They allege that not only is the BMC not taking any steps to give them shelter, but it's also not allowing them inside the building to take their belongings

Residents of Bhushan Bhavan building, which has been declared dilapidated, in Kurla are still on the streets, three days after the court asked BMC to provide alternative accommodation to them. They allege that not only is the BMC not taking any steps to give them shelter, but it's also not allowing them inside the building to take their belongings.

The building was evacuated on Monday after a portion collapsed. The city civil court has given 15 days to the BMC to provide alternative accommodation and to the builder to enter into an agreement with the residents regarding redevelopment.

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

