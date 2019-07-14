Mumbai: BMC draws WIAA's wrath

national

The Association will meet civic chief to address the issue

Nitin Dossa

The BMC's new parking policy has now drawn flak from the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA). The association will be submitting its objections to the civic commissioner in the coming days. The association members have suggested that there be no more registrations of vehicles is exorbitant penalties are going to be levied on them.

Since last Sunday, the BMC has started penalising owners parking their vehicles within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots (PPL). The decision has met with serious criticism so far, so much that citizens have even approached court. Penalties for heavy motor vehicles is R15,000 to R23,250 and for medium motor vehicles is R11,000 to R17,600, whereas for four wheelers is R10,000 to R15,100.

WIAA, which has over one lakh members across the western region of the country, has pointed out that every day around 800 vehicle registrations are done in the city. But if space cannot be provided for them, then registrations through which the government makes money should be stopped. Nitin Dossa, WIAA chairman, said, "If the government cannot arrange infrastructure for parking, then it needs to stop registering new vehicles."

