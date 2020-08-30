Mumbai: BMC floats tender to start Oshiwara bridge reconstruction

Those using the Oshiwara bridge, will now have to take a route via Behrambaug Road, Link Road or the Western Express Highway once reconstruction starts. Pic/Anurag Ahire

After a year of reopening it, the BMC floated a tender of demolition and reconstruction of the Oshiwara bridge that had been closed for traffic between June 2019 to August 2019 after being declared unsafe for traffic. According to the BMC, the 40-year-old bridge will take one-and half-years to reconstruct with an estimated cost of Rs 18.50 crore.

The BMC conducted a re-audit of the city's bridges after the Himalaya Bridge collapsed near CSMT station in March 2019, and on the basis of the report, shut down many bridges across the city, including the Oshiwara bridge on S V Road at Goregaon and Jogeshwari. This bridge is crucial for north-south bound traffic movement. The corporation completed repair work and, after a report by IIT Bombay and VJTI, it was opened for vehicular traffic on August 28, 2019.

A year on, however, the corporation has invited a tender for the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge. "The bridge is 55-metre in width and work will take one-and- a-half years to be complete, once started," said an officer with the Bridges Department. While the corporation estimated the construction cost at R18.5 crores, this may increase due to taxes and surcharges. The officer said, "As per the notice, the tender process will be completed by October 10, 2020, and the work order will be given after a nod from the standing committee." If all goes well, the demolition may start in early 2021.

Those using the bridge, will have to instead take a route via Behrambaug Road, Link Road or the Western Express Highway once reconstruction starts.

Rs 18.5

Cost in crores of the bridge reconstruction as stated by the BMC

