Mumbai: BMC garden opens in Cuffe Parade

SoBo's seniors got a Republic Day gift on January 26. A 2,000 square feet garden has given lungs to an area that has heavy construction work ongoing for the Metro III project. The Senior Citizens Park was opened on Sunday at Cuffe Parade, opposite the Taj-President hotel, amid flying tricolours and R-Day meetings everywhere.

The plot that was lying barren for years has been turned into a lush green activity zone for the senior citizens, with a walking track, benches for resting and a gazebo.

"This is a one of a kind place in the area, because of the huge senior citizen population base here. We also have a reading area for those who just wish to catch up with news or their books," said corporator Harshita Narwekar.

A residential tower adjacent to the garden had earlier taken over the plot and transformed for their personal use, said Harshita, adding that the BMC was finally able to reclaim it a year ago. "In a city where every inch of space is so precious, this is a massive Republic Day offering to not just local residents but seniors from elsewhere who want to visit too," she added.

Cynthia D'Mello of My Dream Colaba (MDC), a non-profit organisation working with corporators and individuals on a clutch of community initiatives, said, "Gyms and maidans are often intimidating for senior citizens, who seem out of sorts with youngsters using the track and gym equipment. Here, they have a space they can call their own. We have a gym with equipment that will aid in their mobility and flexibility."

Maria Chico from Colaba said the garden is, "a blessing. Seniors often have trouble accessing bigger gardens, this is perfect... For those who will benefit from this project this garden should be DCT — Dream Come True".

Nandita Bedi, a resident from the area, contributed to the design of the open space for senior citizens. She said, "We wanted to work with what was available. There were a few flat stones on the vacant plot and we have used them to create a 'Zen' like effect within the garden. The vibe is calm but it is not dull, the blue and yellow of the gymnasium is deliberately vibrant, a salute to sprightly seniority. There is a yoga spot too. The walking track has been designed for gentler walking."

Bedi added that corporators Harshita, Makarand Narvekar and MLA Rahul Narwekar "empower the citizens to work with different city administrations, like the BMC and traffic department, to get the projects off the ground and completed." Locals said that good intentions are translated into reality by corporators who facilitate the co-ordination between different agencies.

Bella Shah from Colaba said the garden "is within easy reach of both Colaba and Cuffe Parade locals. They [corporators] were extremely positive about transforming this space. That upbeat attitude pushed us to work for the space."

