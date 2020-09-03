Mumbai: BMC gets tech-tonic to fight COVID-19 pandemic

The G South ward with a robot that it is using at Podar Hospital and the NSCI Dome to distribute food, medicines as well as take vitals of patients

The growing use of technology to deal with the pandemic has a few more additions that aim to protect frontline workers from getting infected. The G South ward (Worli, Lower Parel) has implemented quite a few in their ward office as well as in the COVID care facilities. Apart from foot-operated wash basins and lifts, civic officials are now using a robot to sanitise isolation wards, drones to spray disinfectant in inaccessible areas, and will launch smart watches to remotely monitor vitals of senior citizens this week.

'To reduce contact'

Civic officials from G South ward said that the use of such gadgets will help reduce contact between health workers and COVID patients. Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward, said that they will start using smart watches that can monitor blood pressure, oxygen saturation and body temperature, this week. "They will help monitor the vitals of senior citizens who are high-risk contacts. Their vitals will be monitored centrally from the COVID war room and there will be an alarm to note when their temperature is too high or if their oxygen levels are too low, so that appropriate treatment can be given to them on time," he said. He added that considering the COVID-related deaths are largely affecting senior citizens, this can bring the number of deaths down as well.



The ward will also use smart watches that can monitor blood pressure, oxygen saturation and temperature of patients

The project that has been taken up as a CSR initiative, will be carried out in two phases and the pilot will include 100 health workers and senior citizens later this week. In the second phase, they will target vulnerable patients in institutional quarantine centres.

Another official from G South office, sub-engineer Sushant Godbole, said that a centralised dashboard is being created in the COVID war room. "Two officials will be stationed at the war room to monitor the dashboard. While doctors are present at quarantine centres, it is difficult to keep track of many patients at once. With this watch, there are automatic updates and if their temperature goes above 100 degrees then an alarm will go off," he said. These watches will have a battery life of three days and they will be given to patients for 14 days.

Robot also used

The G South ward is also using a robot at Podar Hospital and the NSCI Dome to distribute food, medicines as well as take vitals of patients. "The robot can carry up to 40 kg and was recently updated with sensors that can take the temperature, ECG, blood pressure and oxygen saturation of patients. It is operated through a laptop from a distance and includes a tablet for telemedicine. It also collects garbage and disinfects," said Godbole. The officials have already used a drone to spray disinfectant in areas like railway workshops that are not easily accessible.

