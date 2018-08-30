Mumbai: BMC hits brakes on Hind Cycle's Worli mill demolition

national

City politicians had reported the illegal demolition to the civic body in June, alleging that the company intended to sell the prime land in Worli

The BMC-owned land was leased to the cycle company on the condition that it would not make serious changes, such as demolition, without permission. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to the National Bicycle Corporation of India Limited (NBCIL), popularly known as Hind Cycle, for illegally pulling down the ground-plus-one mill at Worli where it used to operate. The civic body has also issued a stop work notice to the company to prevent further demolition of remaining structures.

Prime real estate

NBCIL is a Government of India undertaking, and its premises are spread across 4 acres (14,363) of mill land in Worli, where it used to manufacture bicycles and spare parts. The land is owned by the Estate Department of BMC and was given on lease to NBCIL for 999 years. However, the company shut shop in 2001. According to the lease terms and conditions, the company cannot conduct any demolition activity without the civic body's permission.

The matter was highlighted by Santosh Gupta, Worli resident and Congress office bearer, after he found out about the illegal demolition in June. He wrote to Ravi Raja, the opposition leader in BMC, about the illegal activity. He alleged that the NBCIL undertook the demolition so they could sell the prime land.

Ulterior motives

After following up over two months, Gupta recently learnt that the Corporation had issued a stop work notice (a copy of which is with mid-day) to NBCIL under Section 354 (A) of the MMC Act.

He told mid-day, "The NBCIL is trying to sell this BMC-owned land for many years. I have a copy of a letter written in 2010 from the then NBCIL chairman and managing director to BMC, asking for permission to sell the plot."

He said, "In response to me and the opposition leader's queries, the Estate Department has also instructed further action as per the terms and condition of lease. This is nothing but an attempt to sell this prime land, which is worth hundreds of crores in current market." Opposition leader Raja said, "It is absolutely illegal to pull down this structure without BMC permission. They are eyeing to sell this prime property. After my letter, civic officials swung into action and issued notices. But now there is no further action taken by the municipality."

BMCspeak

Devendra Kumar Jain, assistant municipal commissioner of G/South ward, said, "We have issued stop work notice to the NBCIL as the demolition work was illegal."

NBCIL officials could not be reached for comment, as the company's phone operators refused to connect this paper with the concerned authorities. A detailed email sent by mid-day also went unanswered by the NBCIL.

