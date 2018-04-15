Mumbai: BMC knows about illegal alterations in your flat

Sophisticated technology used to locate 1 lakh properties with unauthorised changes; such flat owners will need to pay three times the property tax



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) move to increase revenue from property tax is going to burn a hole in the pockets of citizens - especially those with illegal alterations inside their flats.

The civic body has completed a 360 degree Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey of over three lakh properties in the city in order to identify additional area used by citizens illegally. The survey has found more than one lakh variations, and these will now be minutely scrutinised. Property tax will increase three-fold for those who have extended their properties.

The variations include extension of balcony, addition of pillars, extending the house by taking in the flower bed area among many others. The officials said these deviations will now be further checked thoroughly by means of video-recording and capturing close images of structures. Following the scrutiny, societies will be intimated about property owners who will have to shell out three times more in tax.

A senior civic official said, "Currently, if a property owner is paying tax for 100 square feet but is using 150 square feet, this survey will tell us about the extra 50 square feet. He will then have to pay tax on the entire 150 square feet, plus twice the amount on 50 square feet that he is using illegally. This means he will have to pay thrice the amount in property tax."

Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner, said, "Further scrutiny of the variations is yet to be done. This will be done in phase II of the survey." While the BJP and Shiv Sena are busy in a slugfest to win over voters in the property tax issue by offering freebies, the BMC has been struggling to earn more revenue, especially after the abolition of octroi.

