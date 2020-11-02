Mumbai: BMC launches 244 new free COVID-19 test centres

Bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched 244 free COVID-19 test centres across the city, officials said.

The number of such labs has gone over 300 now, offering options of both RT-PCR and RA Tests, apart from 54 private labs where paid tests are available.

"The tests are conducted for two hours daily from 10 am in all centres, free of cost, on a 'walk-in' basis," said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

In Mumbai, over 1.50 million tests have been conducted so far - among the highest in the country - and the new centres will further boost the numbers.

The free testing centres were opened a week after Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced a steep cut in basic Covid test rates to just Rs 980 for all private hospitals from October 26. Earlier, the rate charged by private labs was whopping Rs 4,800 per person.

Till Nov 1, Mumbai had reported 258,405 corona infections, of which 229,025 or 89 per cent have recovered whereas 10,318 others have succumbed.

Mumbai reported a doubling rate of 171 days, with 18,522 cases currently classified as 'active', ranking second after Pune district's 25,200 such cases.

Mumbaikars can call toll-free helpline number 1916, or access www.stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in to get full details on COVID-19 test facilities at the ivic hospitals, dispensaries or medical centres in their vicinity.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever