Mumbai: BMC nets Rs 1.8 Lakh on a single day from parking rule violators

Violators of parking rules, heavy vehicles, in particular, are making the country's richest municipal corporation even richer by refusing to use the several lots provided by the BMC.

In just one day, the BMC collected Rs 1.8 lakh in fines from those who parked trucks and buses on the roads.

The BMC, in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, had opened up spaces at BEST depots in addition to creating parking lots for private buses at reasonable rates. However, the drivers/owners continue to park on the roads, causing massive traffic jams in the city.

By late Wednesday, the BMC acted against owners/drivers of 52 private buses and 13 trucks across the city. In addition to the Rs 1.8 lakh, the BMC will have another R8 lakh in its account when drivers/owners release their vehicles, pay fine and late interest fee, said officials.

A senior civic official said, "This is not to earn revenue, but to ensure that maximum people use the facility available to them. We will be continuing this drive for a few more days so that owners don't park anywhere on the road. In G south and K eastwards itself we clamped 11 and 10 heavy motor vehicles, respectively, on Wednesday."

Rs 9 Lakh

Total fine slapped on Sept 18

