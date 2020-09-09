Mumbai: BMC notice to Kangana Ranaut over office repairs

TheBrihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop work notice to actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, a day after inspecting her office at Pali Hill, Bandra.

The municipal corporation has asked her to furnish permissions for the alteration within 24 hours.

The stop work notice was issued in relation to alleged illegal construction inside the office.

In addition, in a court case related to the demolition of an illegal structure at her Khar home, the BMC also filed its reply on Monday to vacate the stay.

The move comes after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. "We filed a reply on Monday. The next hearing is on September 9," said Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner, H west ward.

In 2018, the corporation had issued a notice to the actor for unauthorised construction, which the Dindoshi court stayed after Ranaut challenged it.

After the BMC stuck the notice outside her office, Ranaut tweeted, "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn't come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office. (sic)"

The actress also tweeted that her lawyer, in a reply to the BMC, said that pasting the notice was an act of trespass. The reply further said that no work is being carried out at the premises and requested for time to address the civic body's concerns

