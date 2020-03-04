Mumbai: BMC officers and employees may get five day working week soon

After the decision was taken at the state government level, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also thinking to announce a five-day week for its officers and employees. It will apply only to those employees who get off on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The state government of Maharashtra has taken a decision of two weekly offs and the new routine started from February 29, 2020. On the same line, the BMC has also drafted a letter that has signs of the chief staff officers. The new routine will be started after municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi signs the drafted letter.

Even the working hours of the BMC employees will be extended by 45 minutes every day, just like the state government employees. There are around one lakh employees and officers working in the BMC.

As of now, most of the employees of BMC get an off on the second and fourth Saturdays and services related to citizens like service centres will remain open even on Saturdays. BMC hospitals, Fire Brigade, conservancy workers, schools may not come under the new five days week regime.

