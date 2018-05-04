Mumbai: BMC plans making 'stronger' pothole-mix for the monsoons

As per a senior civic official, the process of manufacturing the material will start this month



Potholes on Lal Baug flyover. File pic

The BMC are planning ahead for the rains this year. The corporation claims that they have a superior mix to fill potholes on the roads this monsoon. The mix will be manufacture at a plant in Worli in collaboration with a German firm.

As per a senior civic official, the process of manufacturing the material will start this month. Every year the BMC uses 11,000 metric tonnes of pothole mix during the monsoon, but it will manufacture only 2,500 metric tonnes of this mix by mid-June and determine how effective it is. The entire process will cost Rs 127 crore reported Hindustan Times.

Vinod Chithore, chief engineer, road and traffic, BMC said, “It will cost us Rs 28 per kg, compared to the Rs 170 per kg we paid for the mixture from Israel. The mix will be used and monitored, and then a decision will be taken on whether we want to manufacture more of it.”

In the past, during the Mumbai Rains, the mixture used to fix potholes would disintegrate that would lead to the potholes reappearing. As per the BMC this new mixture has a stronger chemical compound that will prevent it from disintegrating.

