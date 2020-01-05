Mumbai: BMC razed illegal structures in Bandra

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The civic body demolished illegal structures and shops on the footpath near Chetna College in Bandra east. The BMC has issued notices to evacuate the structures in November but the demolition action has been taken now as most of the technical staff was on duty of assembly election.

As per the policy of the BMC, footpaths should be encroachment free. But there are many illegal structures, shops on the pathway. H east ward had taken action against such structures on the footpath Near Chetna college in November 2019. But as most of the technical staff were deputed on assembly election duty, the demolition action has been taken now.

"We already issued notice as per the standard procedure. But there isn't any action taken by the occupants. So BMC razed the nine structure to free up space," said Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of H east ward. There was opposition from the encroachers so the action was taken under police protection.

