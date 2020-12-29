Mumbai: BMC readies Rs 82-lakh proposal to buy 4 zebras

The zebras will be imported and directly handed over the Junagadh and Indore zoos. Representation pic

As part of its efforts towards getting four Asiatic Lions for the Byculla zoo under an exchange programme, the BMC administration will on Wednesday put up a proposal to its standing committee to get two pairs of zebras.

The civic body plans to engage an agency for R82 lakh to get the striped animals from abroad. The agency will be told to directly hand over the zebras to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, Gujarat, and Kamala Nehru Zoo in Indore.

The Byculla zoo, officially known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, will be getting two lions each from Junagadh and Indore. Also, under the barter system, the Indore zoo will send one pair each of Indian Bear and Hyena to Mumbai.

The BMC has been trying to get the Asiatic Lions to increase footfall at the zoo. However, it has no idea where the zebras will come from, said an official requesting not to be identified.

"We want to bring in lions at the earliest and unless the zebras are not transported we will not get the animals to add to our list and thus six months' time has been given to the agency to carry out this work," said the official.

The Byculla zoo is being upgraded to include new species. Just before the lockdown, it got a pair of Royal Bengal tigers, striped hyenas, a jackal and a leopard. Authorities are constructing enclosures for showpiece animals, including white lion, jaguar, cheetah, ring-tailed lemur, chimpanzee, mandrill monkeys, ostrich and emu along with many birds.

