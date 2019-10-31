Mumbai: BMC receives proposal to remove 300 trees for Metro 2A

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation which is managing the work of Metro 2A has put forth a proposal before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove 300 trees on the line, which will run from Dahisar to Andheri. The trees are between Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

According to the proposal, 119 trees (31 to be cut and 88 to be transplanted) from DN Nagar to Oshiwara nullah have to be removed. Even the 111 trees (70 to be cut and 41 to be transplanted) from Dahisar and 74 trees (53 to be cut and 21 to be transplanted) in Kandivali from Lalji Pada to Mahavir Nagar Junction have to be removed for the construction work. In total 154 trees will be cut and 150 trees can be transplanted. As per the procedure, the Tree Authority has asked citizens to give their suggestions and objections on the matter. There will be hearing in office of Garden Superintendent on November 8 between 2.30 to 3 pm

MMRDA had sent two proposals to remove trees for Metro IV (Kasarvadvli to Wadala) and Metro VI ( Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). But the proposals were sent back after citizens from Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, NGOs put various objections on discrepancies about tree numbers and cutting of trees. Under the proposal, 1,814 trees were planned to be removed for the two projects.

As per the tree census carried out in 2018, there are 29.75 lakh trees in the city, while 4.20 lakh trees in Aarey.

