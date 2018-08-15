Mumbai: BMC removes encroachments in three spots on Hill Road in Bandra after 35 years

national

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has just cleared a huge bottleneck near Rizvi Chambers, by demolishing four commercial structures

BMC has demolished four structures near Rizvi Chambers on Hill Road. Pic/Rane Ashish

Hill Road — one of tony Bandra's busiest and most congested roads, a nightmare for motorists — is breathing easy for the first time in 79 years. Reason: the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has just cleared a huge bottleneck near Rizvi Chambers, by demolishing four commercial structures that were occupying nearly :,555 square feet area.

The 2.5-km stretch starting from Lucky Hotel on SV Road to BJ Road towards Bandstand is always choc-a-bloc, with people flocking there for street shopping or to eat out at one of the many restaurants lining both sides of the road. This inevitably leads to bumper-to-bumper traffic.



Encroachments near Rizvi Chambers BEFORE on Hill Road and BMC's clearing of a bottleneck might just ease the traffic situation. Pic/Rane Ashish

A location at a time

A senior civic official from the H-west ward (Bandra, Khar Road) said, "These structures have been there since 1982. With them out of the way, motorists have an easier time trying to manoeuvre their way to Bandstand via Hill Road.

"There was a long pending court case between Rizvi Builders and those occupying these four structures. But after BMC's intervention recently, the owners were asked to accept the civic body's offer of compensation."

"As per the DP, this road should be 90 feet in width; these structures had reduced the width to 45. We have identified 12 other locations on Hill Road where similar bottlenecks need to be cleared, of which, three are done," the official added.

Easing the flow

Earlier, on the same road, BMC had demolished eight structures opposite Union Bank and a very old, dilapidated bungalow at the junction of BJ Road and Hill Road. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-west ward, Sharad Ughade said, "This will ease traffic jams on Hill Road. This will be particularly helpful during festivals, like Christmas, when traffic to Mount Mary Church increases."

