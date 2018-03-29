Mumbai: BMC reserves 3 percent pay-and-park contracts for divyang groups

On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled before the Improvement Committee for the final approval



As per the proposal, 50 per cent of pay and park contracts would go to women's self-help groups and 25 per cent to unemployed youths, while three per cent would be reserved for divyangs. Representation Pic

In a bid to empower hundreds of divyangs (persons with disability) from the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal of reserving 3 per cent 'pay-and-park' contracts for the organisations working for them. On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled before the Improvement Committee for the final approval.

The breakdown

According to the proposal, 50 per cent of contracts would go to Mahila Bachat Gat (women's self-help group) and 25 per cent to unemployed youths. Of the remaining 25 per cent, 3 per cent would be reserved for divyangs.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior BMC official said, "The proposal has been prepared based on the Divyang Person Act, 1995, under which a certain quota should be reserved for such people. Hence, 3 per cent of the contracts will be given to the groups working for divyangs."

'Great move'

Welcoming the move, head of Siddhivinayak Andh Apang Sanstha, Suryakant Lade, said, "It's a great move by the BMC. All other municipal corporations should implement this, as it will empower unemployed divyangs and give them opportunities to sustain themselves. They should get such opportunities as it will help them lead a life of dignity."