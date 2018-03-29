Mumbai: BMC reserves 3 percent pay-and-park contracts for divyang groups
On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled before the Improvement Committee for the final approval
As per the proposal, 50 per cent of pay and park contracts would go to women's self-help groups and 25 per cent to unemployed youths, while three per cent would be reserved for divyangs. Representation Pic
In a bid to empower hundreds of divyangs (persons with disability) from the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal of reserving 3 per cent 'pay-and-park' contracts for the organisations working for them. On Wednesday, the proposal was tabled before the Improvement Committee for the final approval.
The breakdown
According to the proposal, 50 per cent of contracts would go to Mahila Bachat Gat (women's self-help group) and 25 per cent to unemployed youths. Of the remaining 25 per cent, 3 per cent would be reserved for divyangs.
Speaking to mid-day, a senior BMC official said, "The proposal has been prepared based on the Divyang Person Act, 1995, under which a certain quota should be reserved for such people. Hence, 3 per cent of the contracts will be given to the groups working for divyangs."
'Great move'
Welcoming the move, head of Siddhivinayak Andh Apang Sanstha, Suryakant Lade, said, "It's a great move by the BMC. All other municipal corporations should implement this, as it will empower unemployed divyangs and give them opportunities to sustain themselves. They should get such opportunities as it will help them lead a life of dignity."
New rates to come into effect from April
The state government had put on hold the new parking policy, which was introduced in 2015, after citizens from A ward (Colaba, Fort and Churchgate) had opposed it saying that there was a 300 per cent hike in the rates. However, last year the civic body implemented the policy at 18 locations. The new rates will come into effect from next month. According to BMC sources, the authority is still in the process of finalising the contractors.
