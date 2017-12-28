Mumbai: BMC road consultants worth Rs 4.6 crore?

Unperturbed by past mistakes, civic body plans to form panel of consultants who will monitor roads

The last time the civic body appointed consultants to prepare designs and monitor repair of roads it had not ended well for either of the two parties or Mumbaikars. The consultants, hired after a master plan worth a whopping Rs 7,000 crore was devised in 2013, came under fire from the BMC’s Standing Committee members for repairing roads that were already in good condition. But, unperturbed by past mistakes, the BMC has decided to spend Rs 4.62 crore on hiring new consultants to take over the previous job specifications.

The BMCâÂÂÂÂStanding Committee is likely to decide on it tomorrow

According to sources, a panel of consultants may be hired this time to prepare road design and identify and list roads that require repair work. The proposal to appoint the panel will be tabled before the Standing Committee for final approval tomorrow. According to the proposal, one of the consultants, Shrikhande Consultant Private Limited, will be responsible for finalising the design of city roads.

The other four consultants on the panel are Technogem Consultant Private Limited, Constuma Consultancy Private Limited, Project Consulting India and Tandan Urban Solution Private Limited.

A senior road department official said, “The panel will procure suggestions from the storm water drainage and sewerage departments, as well as the road, works department before conducting a survey of the roads. A topographical survey and a geological survey are on the anvil. Suggestions from the traffic department will be sought, too. Thereafter, the panel will prepare an estimate for the project. The tenure for the consultants will be three years.”

In the last two years, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has canceled road repair proposals worth over R1,000 crore as these roads were found to be in good condition. At a recent Standing Committee meeting, the members had targetted the administration and questioned the need for appointing consultants. The member had also demanded action against the previous consultants.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go