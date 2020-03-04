Mumbai: BMC's car seizure helps to collect Rs 50 lakh instantly as property tax

The BMC received an instant cheque of Rs 50 lakh of pending property tax after it seized the car of the defaulter company in Andheri.

The BMC has started to seize movable assets to recover the pending tax. On Tuesday, BMC's tax department official seized the Innova car of the ECHD silk mills at MIDC, Andheri East. The company had to pay Rs 1.96 crore as pending property tax. After the action, the concerned company immediately paid Rs 50 lakh cheque and assured the remaining amount as early as possible. The car was released thereafter, said Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of the K East ward.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected property tax worth Rs 293 crore in just five days after it seized two helicopters of a tax defaulter and cut water to a commercial tower in BKC. The civic body collects tax of approximately worth Rs 10 crore every day and is yet to collect another Rs 1,569 crore for this financial year up to March 31.

The target is to collect a total of Rs 5,016 crore of property tax till March 2020. Last year, in 2018-19, the civic body collected Rs 5,206 crore of tax but the property tax income has become stagnant for the BMC in the past five years at Rs 5,000 crore whereas pending dues of the tax increased from Rs 8,363 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 16,167 crore in 2019-20.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates