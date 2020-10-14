Mumbai: BMC says active COVID-19 cases down

While BMC is of the opinion that currently the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is less than the last month, new cases have not shown any sign of abating. September had reported almost twice the number of fresh cases compared to August and even this month, new infections are rising.

There was a surge in cases after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the number of active cases reached 34,000 by mid-September. Even though active cases have come down to 22,000, new infections continue to increase.

On an average, 31,000 to 37,000 new cases were added each month from May to August. This means an average of over 1,000 cases were detected daily in the same period. In September, the number increased to 60,547, which means 2,018 new cases were added every day. However, this month on an average 2,143 new cases have been added daily from Oct 1 to 11.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said active cases had decreased compared to last month and even the doubling rate period had reduced. Earlier, the doubling rate period was 58 days and now it is 69 days. Even the recovery rate is 85 per cent, he said.

Requesting anonymity, a civic official said, "The number of cases increases with respect to the number of tests done. As BMC conducted more tests, asymptomatic patients were detected. The number of new patients may vary for a short period. It is important to curb spread of the virus."

Tests to be increased

In September on an average 11,796 tests were conducted daily. This month the number has reached 12,848. One-third of the tests are antigen ones. The BMC plans to increase the number of daily tests further. As per a meeting held on Tuesday, the commissioner instructed ward officials to increase the number of antigen as well as RTPCR tests in their respective areas. The BMC has set a target to increase the number of tests to 20,000 daily.

Cases rising

. May – 32,590

. June – 37,733

. July – 37,090

. August – 31,518

. September – 60,547

. October (till 11) - 23,576

