Mumbai: BMC seize 3253 handcarts from across the city

The removal of the enrichment department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action and seized 3,253 handcarts in the last two weeks across the city. The maximum handcarts were confiscated from Andheri east and west. According to BMC officials, these carts were on the roads and footpath and were disturbing the pedestrian and vehicular movement. The carts will be broken with the help of JCB to avoid reuse. The BMC will sell the broken handcarts as scrap.

The teams of removal of encroachment and licence department have been taking action across the city from November 16. Out of 3,253 handcarts which were seized till 3 pm on Saturday, November 30, the maximum carts, 319 were confiscated from K east ward comprising Jogeshwari east, Andheri east and Vileparle east. Kurla is on the second rank with the seizure of 252 carts whereas M west consisting of Chembur and Tilak Nagar area is on the third position with 212 carts.

Most carts are used to sell vegetables, fruits, plastic materials, clothes, etc. "Earlier these carts were returned who paid the fine. But the carts were again used for illegal selling on roads. So, now the civic body has started crushing and selling them as scrap," said Devendrakumar Jain, Deputy municipal commissioner, BMC.

