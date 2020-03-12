Mumbai: BMC slammed for misleading billboards on Coronavirus

One of the billboards the animal lovers have objected to, at Marol. Pic/Ashish Raje

Animal lovers have claimed that it is misguiding people and they may abandon their pets due to the fear of Coronavirus.

The BMC is on its toes after the numbers of COVID-19 — Coronavirus patients started increasing in many parts of the country. As part of the awareness campaign, the civic body has displayed more than 50 billboards with different messages across the city.

Anjali Jinsiwale, a resident of Jogeshwari who rescues cats, told mid-day, “The number of cats abandoned in the Jogeshwari fish market has increased in the past few days. It may be the result of such a wrong message. The image of a puppy and the word COVID-19 will leave a strong impression on people’s minds.” She added that as the message is from the BMC and displays the symbol of the World Health Organisation, people will take it seriously.

“Due to panic, people may abandon their pets. There have been incidents where people have beaten up stray dogs. The BMC should think carefully before putting such wrong messages in public places,” said Jyoti Alawani, corporator from Vile Parle, who raised the issue in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“We will look into the matter and if these allegations are true then we will make changes accordingly,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC.

