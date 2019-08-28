Mumbai: BMC starts demolition for widening of Oshiwara river

mumbai

The BMC has started the demolition for the widening of the Oshiwara River where the BMC demolished six structures that were about 40-year old and the remaining nine will be removed from tomorrow onwards. There were 23 encroachments/unauthorized constructions in this place of these six encroachments which have been demolished during the operation today, said officials. Of the remaining 17 cases, eight cases are stuck in litigation and the other nine encroachments will be demolished during the course of action.

During the operation, 10 police personnel were deployed at the spot and 15 BMC employees and officers were present on duty at this place. Also, one JCB, two dumpers were used for this purpose. One of the officials said that this will fastrack the work on widening of the River which will ensure more water flow during monsoon without problems. Recently, a major demolition drive was carried out by BMC during monsoon at Bandra East and Dharavi for the widening of the Mukhyadhyapak Nullah and Chamdawadi Nullah.

