Mumbai: BMC starts work to revive Nariman-Girgaum cycling track

In Dec 2017, when the track was made operational, it was open for cyclists from 6 am to 10 am. Representation pic

Second time's the charm? The civic body sure hopes so as it tries to revive an exclusive cycling track, after the previous failed attempt. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited fresh tenders for appointing an agency to run a track from NCPA (Nariman Point) to Girgaum Chowpatty on Sunday and alternate Saturday mornings.

Civic body's ambitious project was shut last month after facing several hurdles, namely traffic police permission and cancellation due to VIP movements. As calls for its revival from cyclists grew, BMC decided to make another attempt. According to civic officials, BMC will pay the agency running the track R3.5 lakh for each day of operation.

In December 2017, the civic body had, for the first time ever, started a dedicated track for cyclists and fitness enthusiasts from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty from 6 am to 10 am. A brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, he had even come for the inauguration. However, after the traffic police raised issues regarding the barricades and advertising boards, the track had to be shut down.

A civic official said, "By this month-end, BMC will appoint an agency to restart the track. We also plan to start a cycling track along the Tansa water pipeline. We want to give citizens an environment-friendly way to move about." Last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a dedicated cycling track of 36 km along the Tansa pipeline at a cost of Rs 350 crore. This year, civic body has allocated R100 crore for the project in its budget.

Rs 3.5 lakh

Amount BMC will pay agency for each day of operation of the track

Rs 100 cr

Amount BMC has allocated in its budget for a track along Tansa pipeline

