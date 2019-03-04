Mumbai: BMC to ban vada pav, bhajiya stalls within 100 metres of hospitals

national

In a bid to ensure relatives of patients don't fall ill themselves, BMC plans to ban all stalls selling deep-fried foods outside medical institutions in Mumbai

Since junk food is both fast and cost-effective, many patients' relatives resort to it for all three meals, putting their health at risk. representation pic

We've all done it at some point while waiting at the hospital, too anxious about our loved one's recovery to spare any attention to our own health. Near hospitals such as Nair, KEM and Sion, roadside food stalls are constantly crowded with patients' relatives gorging on a quick vada pav or sandwich. To ensure citizens don't give in to such unhealthy habits, the BMC is now cracking down on junk food stalls near hospitals.

The civic body recently issued a notice prohibiting the sale of unhealthy food near hospitals with more than 100 beds. Illegal vendors will be ousted, while legal vendors found flouting this rule will be issued with notices threatening further action if they do not cease selling junk food.

"We have issued a notice regarding this and it has also been forwarded to all the hospitals. Most people who visit hospitals end up eating at these stalls, which affects their health," said a senior officer from the health department.



Grabbing a vada pav may be quick and cheap for patients' relatives, but often ends up landing them in hospital too. Representation Pic

Eating

Such fried snacks are not only quick, but also cost-effective, so many people end up opting for junk food for all three meals of the day, putting their own health at risk. Last month, a 12-year-old was admitted at Nair Hospital after meeting with an accident. Hailing from Nerul, it wasn't possible for his family to return home every day for lunch and dinner, so they ended up eating at the roadside stalls. Unfortunately, the patient's mother developed food poisoning and had to be admitted at the same hospital for treatment.

Medical officers suggested that patients' kin should instead opt for in-house canteens available in most hospitals. These not only provide healthy and hygienic food, but are also pocket-friendly. "Rather than going outside for food, they can have lunch and dinner at the in-house canteens. Yes, considering the heavy flow of patients, canteens can be overcrowded, but we can't do much about that, as we often get patients from all over the country," said an official.

Schools next

BMC officials said the health department will likely soon implement the same policy for schools as well. "We are also considering implementing this at schools. Students, during their break or after school, often eat oil-rich food sold by nearby vendors. We are planning to put a stop to this, considering the children's health," said an official.

