Mumbai: BMC to begin zoo expansion on Mafatlal Mill's plot next door

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken over the Mafatlal Mill's seven-acre plot after a court order in its favour. It is in the process of drafting the layout for the expansion of the zoo. The expansion plan will be phase III of the zoo revamp plan, as phase I has been completed and work on phase II is in progress.

Primary plans suggest that citizens could get to see exotic animals that will be spread out in various zones at the zoo. A senior civic official, not willing to be named, said, "Phase III will focus on bringing in exotic species. We also plan to have a Flamingo Island for visitors, especially after the response that the penguin enclosure received." With the inclusion of two new plots, the zoo will be spread across 63 acres in the heart of the city.

