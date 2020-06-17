Mumbai: BMC to dismiss employees still absent despite train services resuming

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to send final notices to employees who are still absent from their duties, despite the availability of train services. As per a circular issued on Tuesday, employees will be dismissed if they didn't join work despite being medically fit and below age 55. Despite its earlier appeal on June 4, many employees have still not reported for work.

In a new circular issued on June 16 by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the BMC, all employees have been asked to join duty within 72 hours. "We started sending notices in the health department and the results are good. So now we are doing it across departments. The number of absentees varies in departments," said Milind Sawant, joint municipal commissioner of the GAD.

Hardly 38 per cent staff was present in hospitals in the first week of June. After sending a public notice the attendance increased by another 30 per cent. "After the notice, most of the staff resumed work. There are some employees who ask for exemption under age or co-morbidity criteria. But we asked them to submit papers which the administration will verify and take action accordingly," said Ramesh Bharmal, director of major hospitals of the BMC.

The civic corporation has given exemption to employees above 55 years of age, the physically challenged or those with co-morbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure or those on dialysis. All other employees have to be present on duty. A medical test from a BMC health officer is necessary for those who mention a health reason in their self-declaration letter. If it is found false, action will be taken against them. Employees who don't mention health reasons need not submit a medical

certificate.

"They started local trains very late but it is a good decision. This will reduce the hardship of employees travelling long distance. The BMC should allow certificates from private medical professionals also," said Sainath Rajadhyaksha, executive president of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers' Union.

