Mumbai: BMC to repair Hughes Road at Malabar Hill, but Ridge Road has to wait

Three months after the landslide that affected the plush Malabar Hill area owing to the shutting of NS Patkar Marg and BG Kher Marg, also known as Hughes Road and Ridge Roads, respectively, the BMC has now floated tenders to carry out the repairs of Hughes Road. However, repair and opening of Ridge Road still remains to be a distant dream. The BMC has estimated this tender to be worth Rs 47.28 crore.

Following heavy rainfall on April 6, a landslide had occurred at Malabar Hill's Doongerwadi area which damaged the roads there. After consultation with IIT-B and opening only the south side of Hughes road for traffic, the BMC has now floated tenders to appoint contractors for restoration and repairs of NS Patkar Marg and rejuvenation of the Malabar Hill area. NS Patkar Road which was earlier a mastic asphalt road has now been planned to be made of cement and concrete, as mentioned the tender.

No repeat of landslide

Further, the work includes soil stabilisation with GI weld mesh and anchoring of soil and rock, which is an important feature to ensure that such a landslide doesn't take place again, said one of the civic officials.

Another job included in the tender is for demolition and reconstruction of the retaining wall that was damaged and will be constructed using RCC and steel reinforcement. Along with this, improvement of two junctions — Kemps Corner and RTI Junction is also to be taken up. The BMC has given a time-frame of six months for completion of work.

Ridge Road next year

According to sources, the Ridge road will be taken up for repairs only next year post monsoon. One of the senior civic officials not willing to be named said, "Unless the soil stability is checked we will not be able to know whether the Ridge road repair will hold up or not as the road is on a hilly part. Only after the soil stability of the hill is done and retaining wall is constructed will we begin work on Ridge Road. While currently South portion of Hughes road is open for traffic movement, the work will be done on the south and north stretch of the road."

Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of Roads department was not available for comment.

