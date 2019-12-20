Mumbai: BMC to review traffic fines for illegal parking across the city

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After a great start on implementing fines as high as Rs 23,000 for illegally parked heavy vehicles, and a relative slow down in the past three months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to review its fines. The removal of vehicles - two, three, four and heavy vehicles, which are parked illegally in a radius of 500 metres from public parking lots (PPL) began from July 7 where fines included from Rs 5000 to Rs 23000.

However, earlier this month, the civic body's decision came under the ire of the Mumbai Parking Authority and the discussions over reviewing such hefty fines started. While the final decision over the reduction in the fine amount is yet to be done, the action against the vehicles has slowed down.

The civic authorities said that the review of the parking fines is ongoing and there are plans to reduce the amount substantially. The decision was aimed at reducing the haphazard and illegal parking that took place on city roads but since the last three months, the slow-down in the action was noticed.

A source in BMC said, "The work on drafting formula for reducing the parking fines is still under process and is likely to be implemented next week."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates