Mumbai: BMC to set up facility to process construction waste

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a request for proposal (RFP) to set up a facility to process Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in Mulund.

The civic body plans to set up two plants, each with a capacity to process about 600 tonnes (waste) per day (TPD). According to the RFP, the contractor appointed to run the plants will transport, process, and dispose of construction waste for next 20 years.

Currently, of the 7,200 metric tonnes of garbage that the city generates daily – mainly disposed at Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds ­ 900 metric tonnes is C&D debris. From October 1, the BMC has shut down the Mulund dumping ground and started reclaiming the land.

A senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, "There will be two plants with a capacity of processing waste about 1,200 TPD. The site for them has been finalised near the old Mulund Pumping Station where the BMC owns a hectare of land. While setting up the waste disposal mechanism, the contractor will be responsible for running 24-hours call centres to collect C&D waste. Also, in all 24 wards, a bin with a capacity of 5 cubic metric tonnes will be kept as a collection point."

The official added, "The C&D waste processed in these plants can be reused as tiles, bricks and other construction materials. Currently, the city is facing a severe C&D waste disposal problem as there is no proper mechanism. Most of the C&D waste is either disposed in dumping grounds or illegally at an isolated location like mangroves or open plots."

The plants will curb illegal dumping. "Also, after this mechanism is set up, the implementation of laws against illegal dumping will be stricter," added another official.

Designated sites for C&D waste

According to the figures available, since April this year, about 7.71 lakh metric tonnes of C&D waste was dumped at 13 designated sites outside the city. These sites were designated after a diktat on stopping construction in the city, following the fire at Deonar dumping ground, by the Bombay High Court. The HC allowed constructions to start only after builders and the BMC suggested these sites, and ensured that C&D waste would only be dumped there.

