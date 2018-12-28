Mumbai: BMC vetoes NSCI's attempt to regularise illegal constructions

national

Building proposal department lists three grounds for rejection after club, that had built two structures in violation of rules, sent regularisation request

As per the sanctioned development plan, the plot NSCI stands on is earmarked as a recreational ground. File pic

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli is facing a tough time from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Around a week ago, the civic body's Building Proposal (BP) department rejected the high-profile club's plan to regularise illegal construction, first reported by mid-day. However, which construction plan was sent for regularisation remains unknown.

This development comes over a month after mid-day reported on November 16 about the alleged violations of civic rules committed by the high-profile club by building two banquet halls. NSCI had built the halls measuring 22,000 square feet and sub-let them to an event management company run by the family of BJP MP Chainsukh Sancheti.

On three grounds

The club had sent the proposal to the BP department to regularise construction — which one remains unknown — and around a week ago, they were told that it has been rejected. According to documents accessed by mid-day, the BP, during their scrutiny, rejected the plans on three grounds.

First: the club's proposal did not have a revised No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Second: the proposal is not in consonance with approved plans and DC rules, 1967 and lastly, the proposed change of activity from BMC's assistant commissioner (estate department) has not been submitted either.

NSCI says

"There are several discrepancies in the plan submitted to the BP department. Also, the revised fire department NOC is not there either. Hence, the proposal has been rejected," said a senior BMC official.

Reacting to the rejection, Jayantilal Shah, president, NSCI, told mid-day, "We find that [while giving] the decision on our regularisation application, it has not been considered that we are entitled to be regularised. Hence, we are taking steps to have our say considered by the civic administration in a proper manner.

We are also entitled to move an appeal under the MRTP Act. The club management, in consultation with other members, is taking all the necessary steps to protect the interests of the institution."

Uday Shah, a member of the club for over three decades, said, "The present managing committee is doing a good job and trying to improve the club. Members of the club firmly stand with the committee to get the issue resolved."

Courting controversy

The NSCI is situated on nearly 11 acres of prime sea-facing land in Worli, on lease from the BMC. As per the sanctioned development plan, the plot is earmarked as a recreational ground (RG), and was leased to the club for sports activities in the late '90s.

In the recent past, the club has courted several controversies allegedly for illegal alterations and violations of the terms of lease. However, the management of the club has refuted the charges and is confident of getting necessary permissions as they feel everything on the ground and venue adheres to the norms.

