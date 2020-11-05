Mumbai: BMC wants to appoint third party auditors to scrutinise work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier decided that it would not hire third party auditors to scrutinise work contracts and contractors as well. However, during the weekly standing committee meeting on Wednesday a proposal was tabled wherein the civic administration proposed to rope in four government institutes as third party auditors to re-check the work done by the municipal corporation and also to get better results.

The four government agencies would be hired for a period of five years and the BMC is expected to pay about Rs 8-9 crore annually to them. The proposal further mentioned that the BMC had approached IIT-Bombay but they did not wish to join in, whereas institutes such as VJTI, SPCE, COEP and CEIL had been roped in.

However, the proposal did not go down well with the Shiv Sena and Congress members, who rejected it stating that there was no need for auditors and engineers could do the job. The auditors would scrutinise tender documents and check the on-ground work as well. However, majority of the standing committee members rejected the proposal.

Sena makes a U-turn

The Shiv Sena did a U-turn at the standing committee meeting and awarded the contract for building the waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground to the contractor it had rejected in January. Back then Sena had said that the contract should be awarded to the second lowest bidder as there were malpractices in awarding it to the lowest bidder. However, now it has handed over the contract to the lowest bidder.

