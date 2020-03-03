Mumbai: BMC's chopper seizure helps collect property tax worth Rs 293 crore

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected property tax worth '293 crore in just five days after it seized two helicopters of a tax defaulter and cut water supply to a commercial tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The civic body collects tax approximately worth '10 crore every day and is yet to collect another '1,569 crore for this financial year up to March 31.

The target is to collect a total of '5,016 crore of property tax till March 2020.

Despite being its highest mode of income, the civic body has managed to collect only '3,087 crore till February 19.

After it seized two helicopters of Mesco airlines at Juhu for non-payment of '1.95 crore pending tax and disconnected water supply of one of the commercial towers in BKC, the flow of pending tax payment increased by four-fold.

