Mumbai: BMC's Miyawaki dreams to cost over Rs 59k per tree

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the cutting and transplantation of more than 5,000 trees every year, and decided to adopt the Miyawaki forest concept, as there is no space to plant new trees in the city. As per the new proposal in the standing committee meeting, the BMC has a target of planting 5,977 trees in a year.

It will implement the concept which is about planting more trees in a small area, in 14 gardens in the city, one in the island city, seven in the western suburbs and six in the eastern suburbs. Interestingly, this means the civic body will spend over R59,000 on a single tree.

The BMC will appoint two contractors for the plantation, one for the city and western suburbs and another for the eastern suburbs. It is ready to pay R14,74,11,318 and R20,69,24,647 respectively for this as per the proposal for the same. So the total amount to be spent is R35,43,35,965. In other words, the civic body will pay R59,283 for a single tree. "The Miyawaki forest needs a specialised technique and an expert, so the cost is more," said a BMC official.

"The civic body is wasting public money. The result of the first pilot project of a Miyawaki forest is yet not seen," said Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition.

