Mumbai: BMC's new system for hospitals to report COVID-19 deaths to be operational from July

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a new system to report COVID-19 deaths for all hospitals which come under its jurisdiction. The new system, based on a Google Form, will become operational from the beginning of July, and with this, all hospitals will have to report deaths within 48 hours.

"There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from July 1. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from July 1 onwards," a letter issued by the BMC on Friday read.

As of Thursday morning, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 1,52,765. This includes 65,844 active cases and 79,815 cured and discharged patients. The disease has claimed 7,106 lives in the state so far.

