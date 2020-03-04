Mumbai: BMC's pass solution to Dadar's parking fail

After facing criticism over penalties for parking in the vicinity of public parking lots (PPL) from local residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a solution for Dadar. Those staying near Kohinoor Square PPL near Shiv Sena Bhavan can park in its vicinity.

The G North ward office will issue parking passes at subsidised rates for residents of about 28 streets/roads in the area.

The owner of a four-wheeler can pay R6,000 to park for six months or R12,000 for a year, in the vicinity. The two-wheeler passes will be issued on payment of R2,600 for six months and R5,200 for a year. The plan was recently approved by the BMC and will soon be implemented said officials. Currently residents must shell out around R2,000 per month. This scheme will be open to residents who have their residential address on the RC book but will also have to provide more proof.

Once the payment is made, a parking sticker (which is yet to be designed) mentioning the validity of the pass will be issued. There are 28 streets/roads around Kohinoor Square PPL. One side parking will be allowed on 15, while 11 will be no-parking zones. Parking on both sides will be allowed on two other roads.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar said, "The parking policy will be implemented immediately for locals' vehicles. Vehicles with the stickers will not be acted against. These vehicles can also be parked in Kohinoor Square PPL."

A Traffic Department official said, "While this is a pilot project and the ward office is offering subsidised parking in one part of Dadar, its success will show if it can be replicated in the city."

