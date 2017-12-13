Mumbai: BMC's Rs 25 crore pool project wastes away waiting for approvals

Even after five months of issuing work orders for constructing three swimming pools in the city, the project is yet to start

Ignoring the Bombay High Court's stay on new constructions in the city, primarily those in the real estate sector, has landed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a soup. Even after five months of issuing work orders, post the Standing Committee's approval for construction of three swimming pools at the Worli Hill Reservoir, Chacha Nehru Play Ground in Malad and Rajashri Sahu Maharaj Kridangan at Vikhroli east, the project is yet to kick off. The civic body was ideally supposed to finish work on the project, worth Rs 25 crore, within 18 months.



The Lal Bahadur Shastri Udyan in Worli where the swimming pool is supposed to come up. File pic

Yet to start

According to the BMC, once work order is issued for a project, the contractor is supposed to start work immediately. However, in this case, nothing has moved. Even the contractors have not set up their chowkis at the sites. Last year, following a fire at the Deonar dumping ground, the HC had stayed all new constructions and directed the BMC to implement effective ways of waste management to reduce the burden on such grounds.

Speaking to mid-day, a BMC official said, "The Garden Cell was aware of the HC 's order, yet they issued the work orders for the project and pushed them into trouble. They misguided the municipal commissioner and Standing Committee and placed the project proposal before them for approval. It is because of this that the project is facing uncertainty. The Building Proposal department is yet to give approval for it." He further said, "This goof-up will not only delay the project, but also raise questions regarding the working of the Garden Cell."

Trying our best

When contacted, Satish Jadhav, executive engineer from the Garden Cell, said, "We have not started the work yet, as the Building Proposal department's permission is awaited. However, they have given a positive response in the matter. Though there is a court stay on the issue, still we are trying to get permission for the project as soon as possible."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from the Building Proposal department, said, "We are going through the proposal of the swimming pool project. Soon we will inform the concerned department about our decision."

