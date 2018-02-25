Mumbai: Boat with MLA, Corporator and inspector turns turtle in Madh island
Mumbai: A boat carrying local MLA, corporator and a woman traffic Police inspector and others turned turtle at Madh island on Saturday night. The woman Inspector has been admitted in a hospital as she drank a lot of water.
As per officials, there is a dargha of Peer baba inside the sea where a fair is currently under way. As per locals people have to take a boat to reach there and the boats stop playing at 6-6.30 pm. If people are still in the dargha after the time then they stay over.
However on Saturday, local mla of Congress Aslam Shaikh, Corporator Virendra Chaudhary and others including woman senior Inspector of Kandivali traffic division Rehana Shaikh went in a boat at around 8-8.30 pm. Sources said they were stopped but they did not listen. There were 9-10 people in the boat.
In the mid way, because of extra weight the boat tilted and all fell in the sea. They were rescued by locals. Locals said the boats carry only 4-5 people however as there were 9-10 in the boat it could not take the weight and they fell in the sea. Mid Day tried calling Aslam Shaikh for his version but his phone was not reachable.
