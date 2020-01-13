Mumbai: Bodies of teen girl, man pulled from Boisar MIDC explosion site

The death toll in the Boisar MIDC explosion rose to eight on Sunday with the NDRF team carrying out a rescue operation at the site recovering two more bodies – one of a 14-year-old girl, who was missing from the premises since the blast happened, and the other of an official from a lift-manufacturing company, who was there to meet Ank Pharma's owner.

According to sources, the blast occurred when employees of Ank Pharma Pvt Ltd were conducting a test in the reactor at an under-construction plant site situated in Boisar MIDC on Saturday evening. While the employees died on the spot, the owner of the company was grievously injured. The impact of the explosion was such that the other workers at the site got trapped under debris.



Ank Pharma was about to start a new company at the premises and work on the 3-storey building was on when the blast happened around 7pm. The families of six workers resided on the same premises. The deceased include three members of the same family. While two young girls were saved, their parents died in the explosion. The body of the lift-manufacturing company's official was recovered around 8am on Sunday.

An injured man being moved to a hospital

The deceased have been identified as Iliyas Bashir Ansari, 40, Nishu Rahul Singh, 26, Madhuri Vashishth Singh, 46, Gokul Surendra Yadav, 19, Rajmatidevi Surendra Yadav, 40, Mohan Kaka, Trinad Dasari, 35 and Khushi Yadav, 14. The injured include Mulayam Yadav, 22, Rakeshkumar Jaiswal, 50, Sachinkumar Yadav, 18, Rohit Singh, 19, Prachi Singh, 6, Kritika Singh, 3, and the company owner Natvarlal Patel. They are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Palghar district and Mumbai.

Speaking to mid-day, district superintendent of police, Gaurav Singh, said, "The blast took place on Saturday evening during the testing of some chemicals at the under-construction plant of Ank Pharma in Kolwade village. While eight people are reported to be dead, seven others have suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment. Work of clearing the debris is still on. The blast was so intense that that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and windowpanes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered to pieces. Even the under-construction building collapsed and two other chemical units located in the vicinity also suffered damages. An accidental death report has been registered at Boisar police station."

