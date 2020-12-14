Mumbai: Body lying in mortuary for over 2 years; family refuses to cremate, seeks action against cops

The body of Sachin Jaiswar, who died on July 21, 2018, is still lying in the JJ Hospital mortuary as the family refused to claim the body until Mumbai Police takes action against the cops responsible for Sachin’s death.

The family has moved the Bombay High Court and appealed for an urgent hearing.

According to Sachin’s family, on July 13, 2018, some policemen in plain clothes came to their house and took away Sachin to the police station. When Sachin’s father Ravindra Jaiswar questioned, the cops said that he is being taken for interrogation in connection with a crime. Later on, it was revealed that Sachin was taken to the police station on the charges of mobile snatching.

Sachin was released by cops at midnight. Later, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to Sion Hospital, where he succumbed on July 21.

The family staged a dharna outside Sion Hospital, demanding fair investigation and action against police officers. The case was transferred to Crime Branch Unit 5, which concluded that no assault took place and Sachin died of Leptospirosis. The family refused to accept the body and demanded action against cops.

“We had submitted our investigation report to higher authorities and human rights commission. We didn’t find any sign of assault or torture as per the reports of doctors and post-mortem report,” said a Crime Branch officer.

However, the family maintains that Sachin died due to “torture and ill-treatment by Dharavi police”.

Sachin’s body was initially kept at Sion Hospital mortuary, but it was later shifted to JJ Hospital mortuary.

Advocate Siddharth Chandrashekhar, representing Sachin’s family, said, “We have filed a petition before the high court regarding the action needed to be taken against the guilty cops as even the crime branch has failed to find out the wrongdoings of Dharavi Police.”

Meanwhile, the family visited JJ Hospital recently to see the condition of the body. The attendants and the doctor at the mortuary informed the family that the body has decomposed and needs to be cremated urgently.

