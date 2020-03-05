Search

Mumbai: Body of 36-year-old recovered from septic tank in Dombivli

Published: Mar 05, 2020, 12:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The official said that the deceased who worked as a driver suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet which was not functional.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.
This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from a septic tank of public toilet in Dombivli on Wednesday, said a report in Hindustan Times.

Firemen of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation fished out the body of Prakash Babu Gansawant. Inspector AS Dhuri of Tilak Nagar police station said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The official said that the deceased who worked as a driver suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet which was not functional.

The police added that the deceased's family did not register any missing complaint as he would often go on tours and have hence ruled out the possibility of any foul play.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK