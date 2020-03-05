Mumbai: Body of 36-year-old recovered from septic tank in Dombivli

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from a septic tank of public toilet in Dombivli on Wednesday, said a report in Hindustan Times.

Firemen of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation fished out the body of Prakash Babu Gansawant. Inspector AS Dhuri of Tilak Nagar police station said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The official said that the deceased who worked as a driver suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet which was not functional.

The police added that the deceased's family did not register any missing complaint as he would often go on tours and have hence ruled out the possibility of any foul play.

