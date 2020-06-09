Mumbai: Body of 40-year-old man washes ashore at Mahim Causeway

The body of a 40-year-old man washed ashore at Mahim Beach on Monday morning. Cops suspect that it could be a case of suicide as the body doesn't have any external injuries or strangulation marks.

The body has been sent for a post mortem and cops are in the process of identifying the person. On Monday, around 8.04 am, Mahim cops received a call about the body of a man having washed ashore near Mahim Causeway.

"There was no wallet or any ID on the body. It was immediately sent to Sion hospital for a post mortem," an officer from Mahim Police station said.

"Prima facie, we believe, it's a case of suicide and are waiting for the post mortem report. Meanwhile, we are trying to identify the person," told Milind Gadankush, senior inspector of Mahim Police station. An Accidental Death Report has been registered in the matter.

According to police officers, the man was found wearing a shirt and trousers and has a tattoo on the left side of his chest. Cops have also found a locket around the neck that has a picture of the rising sun.

8.04 am

Time Mahim cops received a call about the dead body

