Mumbai: Body of 80-year-old COVID-19 patient found on railway tracks near Borivli station

In a shocking incident, the body of an 80-year-old COVID-19 patient was found on the railway tracks between Borivli and Kandivli railway station on Tuesday. According to the police sources, the deceased, a resident of Kurar Village in Kandivali East was living with his wife and grandson. He was admitted at the BMC-run Shatabdi hospital on June 6 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but went missing from the ward during the wee hours on June 8.

When the man disappeared all of a sudden, the hospital staff searched for him in the hospital but he was not traceable. They later informed the patient's relatives and the Kandivli police about his disappearance. After hearing the news, the family members of the deceased patient sprung into action and started searching for the octogenarian person.

After they were unable to trace him, the family members lodged a complaint at the Kandivli police station. The same day, the Borivli Government Railway Police (GRP) found an unidentified body of a senior citizen on the railway tracks near the station. After the Kandivli police was alerted, the family members visited Borivli GRP and identified the body.

During the initial inquiry, it appeared that the deceased was run over by a local train ferrying essential service workers between Kandivli and Borivli railway station on Monday morning at around 7:30 am. Senior Inspector Bhaskar Pawar of Borivli GRP said that it is still not clear whether the man committed suicide or he was run over by train while crossing railway tracks.

He further said that the police is yet to record the statement of any motor man of local train. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), Bhaskar said.

